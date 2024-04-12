Cricket

IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan Put Up Record Stand; Bail LSG Out Of Trouble Against DC

Ayush Badoni smashed five fours and one sixer to get to his first 50 of this season and bail his team out of trouble

Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Arshad Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

Ayush Badoni on Friday scored his third IPL half-century to take a wobbling Lucknow Super Giants to a respectable 167 for 7 in their home match against the Delhi capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024. (Follow Live | Scorecard)

At the end of the 13th over, the Super Giants were struggling with seven wickets down at just 94 runs. Most of their big guns had been sent to pavilion via a disciplined effort from the Capitals bowling unit.

Badoni, who had come to bat in the 12th over, then stitched an unbroken 73-run stand with left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Arshad Khan to take LSG to a total of above 160. This became the highest eighth-wicket partnership in the history of the tournament.

James Faulkner and Brad Hodge, who had added 69 runs off 41 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2014, were the earlier record-holders for the biggest eighth-wicket stand.

The KL Rahul-led side has a unique record of always winning the match when they score above 160 in the first innings.

The 24 year old smashed five fours and one sixer to get to his first 50 of this season and ended with an unbeaten 55 off 35 balls.

His partner Khan ended with a crucial 16-ball 20 not out.

Speaking after his fifty, Badoni said before this match he was tring to score from first ball but today he took his time.

"Feel really blessed. I wanted to take it deep. Earlier I wanted to score from the first ball. Arshad played a great supportive role; I was thankful that he helped play till the last."

Earlier, LSG had won the toss and opted to bat first. Starting from the third over the hosts constantly kept losing wickets.

The flow of wicket started with Khaleel Ahmed trapping Quinton de Kock in front of the wickets and then doing the same to Devdutt Padikkal.

A returning Kuldeep Yadav then join the party dismissing Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran on consecutive balls in the 8th over. In the 10th over LSG also lost their skipper KL Rahul who was caught behind of the bowling of Yadav after playing a decent hand of 39 from just 22 ball.

The hosts soon lost their Impact Player Deepak Hooda and all-rounder Kunal Pandya to be reduced to 94 for 7 at the end of 13th over.

For the visitors, Kuldeep Yadav starred with three wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs. Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets while Mukesh Kumar and Ishant Sharma took a wicket each.

Tags

