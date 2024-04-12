LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Spin-Friendly Pitch Likely To Greet Rishabh Pant & Co

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024, Match 26 Live Blog
Welcome to our live coverage of match 26 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The northern franchises have had varying fortunes, heading into this encounter.
While KL Rahul's LSG are on a three-game winning juggernaut, Rishabh Pant and Co have managed to emerge victors in just one of their five clashes thus far. This puts the hosts in third spot in the league points table, and DC right at the bottom.