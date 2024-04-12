Cricket

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Spin-Friendly Pitch Likely To Greet Rishabh Pant & Co

Lucknow Super Giants host their norther rival Delhi Capitals in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Expect spinners to rule the roost in slow, sticky conditions that have aided KL Rahul's LSG in recent times. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes, coming into this match. While LSG are on a three-game winning streak, Rishabh Pant and Co have managed to win just one of their five clashes thus far. This puts the hosts in third spot in the points table, and DC right at the bottom. But this is IPL, and it doesn't take long for momentum to shift here. Will tonight be the night that shapes DC's resurgence? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the LSG vs DC match in IPL 2024, right here