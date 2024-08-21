Cricket

DPL 2024: Priyansh Arya Leads South Delhi Superstarz To Six-Wicket Win - Match Report

South Delhi Superstarz chased down the target with five balls to spare, courtesy a solid 101-run partnership between Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni (42)

Ayush-Badoni-delhi-premier-league-file-photo
Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya. Photo: Delhi Premier League
info_icon

Priyansh Arya's scintillating 82 off 51 balls powered South Delhi Superstarz to a six-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Fifties from Dhruv Kaushik (56) and Yash Dhull (52) guided Central Delhi Kings to 176/7 after they were asked to bat on Tuesday.

However, South Delhi Superstarz chased down the target with five balls to spare, courtesy a solid 101-run partnership between Arya and Ayush Badoni (42).

After the early loss of Sarthak Ray (0 off 1) in the first over, Badoni and Arya approached the run chase with composed batting.

By the end of the powerplay, they took the score to 45/1 and went on to consistently score more than 10 runs per over.

Arya brought up his fifty in 32 balls, while Badoni contributed a vital 42 off 36 balls before being caught at mid-wicket, thus missing out on his half-century.

By the strategic timeout, SDS were firmly in control, thanks to the free-flowing stroke play of Arya and Tejaswi Dahiya.

Arya, who smashed seven sixes and three fours, was dismissed in the 17th over. Tejaswi followed in the next over, contributing 22 off 14.

Despite these quick wickets, the South Delhi Superstarz were still in a commanding position, needing just 17 runs from 16 balls.

Vision Panchal and Dhruv Singh then sealed the victory with two sixes and a four in the 19th over, securing the South Delhi Superstarz' second consecutive win of the tournament.

Bangladesh Cricket Team in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - ICC
Bangladesh Unrest: Faruque Ahmed Replaces Nazmul Hassan As BCB President

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier in the contest, Hiten Dalal (10 off 9) fell cheaply to Divij Mehra in the third over. However, skipper Yash Dhull led from the front, keeping the scoreboard ticking alongside Dhruv Kaushik as they stitched together a solid 91-run partnership off 65 balls.

Kaushik was then dismissed in the following over after scoring 56 off 33 balls.

Brief Scores:

Central Delhi Kings: 176/7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Kaushik 56 off 34, Yash Dhull 52 off 44, Kuldip Yadav 2/37)

South Delhi Superstarz: 177/4 in 19.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 82 off 51, Ayush Badoni 42 off 36, Money Grewal 2/22).

