South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SA Eye Win Against WI

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Game On!
We are underway! Brandon King and Shai Hope are at the crease, with King on strike. Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling attack for South Africa.
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info
The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network and live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is South Africa vs West Indies. Stay tuned for live updates.