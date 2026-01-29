South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SA Eye Win Against WI

South Africa's players celebrates the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies on Thursday, 29 January, at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. South Africa look to wrap up the three-match series in Centurion and are expected to recall several SA20 winners, including Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi, after resting them in the opener. With seamer-friendly conditions on offer, they may play just one spinner. West Indies could also see the return of captain Shai Hope after a minor injury, while Shamar Joseph is in contention. The visitors will need a stronger showing to stay alive in the series.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 09:37:07 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Game On! We are underway! Brandon King and Shai Hope are at the crease, with King on strike. Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling attack for South Africa.

29 Jan 2026, 09:34:07 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

29 Jan 2026, 09:34:07 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

29 Jan 2026, 09:26:24 pm IST South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network and live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.