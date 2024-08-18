Cricketer Rishabh Pant, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley, singer Badshah and others during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Purani Dilli 6 captain Rishabh Pant and others pose for photos during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and others during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Actor Sonam Bajwa performs during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Singer Badshah performs during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan being felicitated by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Cricketer Ishant Sharma being felicitated by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.