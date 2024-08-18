Sports

Delhi Premier League: Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Dazzle In Opening Ceremony - In Pics

The first-ever edition of the Delhi Premier League was officially inaugurated after a glittering opening ceremony held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (August 17, 2024). Rapper-singer Badshah and actor Sonam Bajwa performed at the ceremony, which was attended by cricketers Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma among others. In the first game of DPL, South Delhi Superstarz beat Purani Dilli 6 by three wickets. The T20 cricket league, scheduled from August 17 to September 8, will feature 40 matches in all - 33 in the men's category and seven in the women's.