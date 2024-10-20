IND-A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch

India A are set to face the United States Emirates (UAE) in match 8 of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Monday. (More Cricket News)
India A won their first match against Pakistan A by seven runs. Batting first, they set an 184-run target for the neighbours. Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh gave a blistering start.
Captain Tilak Varma also played a vital knock of 44 runs off 35 balls. Pakistan were halted at 176/7 after 20 overs. Anshul Kamboj, who took three wickets in the match was given the Player of the Match award.
United Arab Emirates also won their first match against Oman by four wickets. Oman batted first and set a 151-run target which the UAE chased down with five balls remaining.
India A Vs United Arab Emirates - Full Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
United Arab Emirates: Tanish Suri, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Ansh Tandon, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Akif Raja
India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match Live Streaming Details:
When is India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?
The India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be held on October 21, Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?
The India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.