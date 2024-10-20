Cricket

IND-A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch

India A will face the United Arab Emirates in match 8 of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 in Al Amerat on Monday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the IND-A Vs UAE match

ind a vs pak a X asian cricket council
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match. Photo: X | Asian Cricket Council
info_icon

India A are set to face the United States Emirates (UAE) in match 8 of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Monday. (More Cricket News)

India A won their first match against Pakistan A by seven runs. Batting first, they set an 184-run target for the neighbours. Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh gave a blistering start.

Captain Tilak Varma also played a vital knock of 44 runs off 35 balls. Pakistan were halted at 176/7 after 20 overs. Anshul Kamboj, who took three wickets in the match was given the Player of the Match award.

United Arab Emirates also won their first match against Oman by four wickets. Oman batted first and set a 151-run target which the UAE chased down with five balls remaining.

Ramandeep Singh's spectacular catch to dismiss Yasir Khan during the India-A vs Pakistan-A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match in Al Amerat. - Star Sports screengrab
India-A Vs Pakistan-A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Ramandeep Singh Pulls Off Stunning Catch - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India A Vs United Arab Emirates - Full Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar

United Arab Emirates: Tanish Suri, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Ansh Tandon, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Akif Raja

India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match Live Streaming Details:

When is India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?

The India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be held on October 21, Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?

The India A Vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs Oman A Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
  2. IND-A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham Believes India Have Firepower To Hit Back After Bengaluru Defeat
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Ease To First Red-Ball Win In India Since 1988
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Shocking Defeat To New Zealand In Bengaluru
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win Over East Bengal In 400th Kolkata Derby - In Pics
  2. Inter Miami 6-2 New England: Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Powers Team To Record-Breaking MLS Season - In Pics
  3. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics
  4. Bundesliga: Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich To 4-0 Win Over Stuttgart - In Pics
  5. Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Devendra Fadnavis From Nagpur SW Seat | Full List
  2. Tempo-Bus Collision In Rajasthan Claims Lives Of 12 Family Members Including 8 Children
  3. Bahraich Violence: Demolition Notice Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers | What Happened So Far
  4. Atishi Blames BJP's 'Dirty Politics' For Growing Air & Water Pollution In Delhi
  5. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  2. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  3. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  5. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails