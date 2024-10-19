India-A Vs Pakistan-A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Ramandeep Singh Pulls Off Stunning Catch - Watch

One spark in the field is all that's often needed to turn things around on the cricket field, and Ramandeep Singh proved that with his one-handed stunner to dismiss Yasir Khan during the India-A vs Pakistan-A clash in ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, in Al Amerat on Saturday (October 19). (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
Nishant Sindhu's delivery to Yasir in the ninth over of the Pakistan-A innings was a short one and deserved to be dispatched. The Pak batter did pull it hard and the ball appeared destined for the boundary. But that is when Ramandeep came in the way with an outstanding effort.
The 27-year-old right-hander covered a fair distance to his right and stuck out his dominant hand while still in motion to pluck the ball almost out of thin air. You can watch the video of the sensational catch below.
And here's a slow-motion view of the same catch, to appreciate how remarkably well Ramandeep did to complete the grab.
The catch altered the complexion of the match, as Pakistan were cruising at 75 for two after eight overs at that time. The required run rate was well within control in their pursuit of the 184-run target. But the wicket led to another in the same over, as Nishant got rid of Qasim Akram to leave Pakistan-A four down.
At the time of writing, the match was tantalizingly poised, with Pakistan Shaheens needing 60 runs from 34 balls with six wickets in hand.
Any sporting contest between the sub-continental rivals tends to assume blockbuster proportions, and the fact that this clash pits the up-and-coming talent of both sides makes it all the more fascinating.