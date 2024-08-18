Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch

India’s wicketkeeper-batter, Purani Dilli 6 player and skipper Rishabh Pant was seen giving it a rip with the ball during his side’s match against South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League on Saturday, August 17. (More Cricket News)
The 26-year-old took the responsibility to bowl the final over of the innings with the opposition needing just a run for victory.
The video of Pant bowling quickly went viral on social media with many fans trying to connect it to Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as India’s head coach.
Rishabh Pant batted at No.3 for his side but was not at his fluent best after Manjeet’s walk back to the pavilion for just 13 in the third over of the game.
The left-handed batter scored 35 runs from 32 deliveries with his partner on the other end, Arpit Rana making 59 from 41 deliveries.
Eventually, the Superstarz from South Delhi won the game against Pant’s Purani Dilli 6.