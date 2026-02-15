FA Cup Round Four LIVE Scores, Sunday Clockwatch: Birmingham Dominant Against Leeds United In First Game Of Evening

Leeds United played a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League most recently. Photo: X/Leeds United

FA Cup 2025-26, Round Four Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26's round four matches across venues on Sunday (February 4). Five games are slated for today, of which two are simultaneous: Stoke City vs Fulham and Oxford United vs Sunderland. Before that, Birmingham host Leeds United and Wolves visit Grimsby Town. And later in the evening, Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic. Track every goal as it hits the net and all key moments from the English football competition.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Feb 2026, 06:26:41 pm IST Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: Half-Time Update The referee signals the end of a goalless first half after one added minute. Despite the lack of goals, the match has been riveting to say the least. Birmingham kept coming at Leeds and the visitors kept surviving the onslaught. Let's see what the second half holds.

15 Feb 2026, 06:02:36 pm IST Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: BIR 0-0 LEE Birmingham have hit the post, in addition to making six other shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. Opta stats suggest this is the most number of shots faced by Leeds United in the first 20 minutes of an FA Cup game since the 2023/24 fourth round clash against Accrington Stanley.

15 Feb 2026, 05:38:21 pm IST Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: Kick-Off! It's a lively start to the fourth-round tie between Birmingham and Leeds United. The hosts, kicking from left to right, create an early chance and Jhon Solis misses out from close range, his shot thudding into the side netting.

15 Feb 2026, 05:19:44 pm IST FA Cup Round Four LIVE Scores, Sunday Clockwatch: Start Time, Streaming The first game of the evening, Birmingham vs Leeds United, kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The FA Cup 2025-26, round four matches will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.