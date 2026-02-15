FA Cup Round Four LIVE Scores, Sunday Clockwatch: Birmingham Dominant Against Leeds United In First Game Of Evening

Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: Half-Time Update
The referee signals the end of a goalless first half after one added minute. Despite the lack of goals, the match has been riveting to say the least. Birmingham kept coming at Leeds and the visitors kept surviving the onslaught. Let's see what the second half holds.
Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: BIR 0-0 LEE
Birmingham have hit the post, in addition to making six other shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. Opta stats suggest this is the most number of shots faced by Leeds United in the first 20 minutes of an FA Cup game since the 2023/24 fourth round clash against Accrington Stanley.
Birmingham Vs Leeds United Live Score, FA Cup: Kick-Off!
It's a lively start to the fourth-round tie between Birmingham and Leeds United. The hosts, kicking from left to right, create an early chance and Jhon Solis misses out from close range, his shot thudding into the side netting.
FA Cup Round Four LIVE Scores, Sunday Clockwatch: Start Time, Streaming
The first game of the evening, Birmingham vs Leeds United, kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The FA Cup 2025-26, round four matches will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
FA Cup Round Four LIVE Scores, Sunday Clockwatch: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to our FA Cup live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the fourth-round matches on Sunday.