IGMC Shimla Clarifies Lift Outage, Says Alternative Arrangements were in Place

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The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla has dismissed as "factually incorrect" recent reports claiming that patients were being carried on shoulders due to a malfunctioning lift in the hospital's D Block, officials said on Monday

IGMC Shimla Clarifies Lift Outage, Says Alternative Arrangements were in Place
IGMC Shimla Clarifies Lift Outage, Says Alternative Arrangements were in Place

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rahul Rao said that IGMC, the state's oldest and premier tertiary care hospital, remains committed to providing quality medical services.

Clarifying the reports, Rao said that at around 12:00 PM on June 27, a patient was being shifted through the operational lift in D Block when the patient's attendants allegedly forcefully struck the stretcher carrying an oxygen cylinder against the lift door, causing a temporary technical fault.

"As soon as the issue was reported, technical staff from the Public Works Department (Electrical Wing) immediately carried out repair work, and the lift was restored and made operational by around 4:00 pm on the same day. During this period, alternative arrangements were available for the movement of patients" he said.

The medical superintendent said Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has approved the construction of two new lifts and a ramp in D Block in accordance with the National Building Code (NBC).

"The chief minister has also directed the concerned departments to complete the works at the earliest to ensure patients and their attendants do not face inconvenience in the future," Rao said.

On June 27, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan was admitted to the hospital due to a health issue. As the lift was temporarily non-operational, he was taken upstairs using the stairs, drawing criticism from BJP leaders over the state of healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. 

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