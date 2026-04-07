RR Vs MI LIVE Blog And Commentary, IPL 2026: Unbeaten Royals Look to Tame Hardik Pandya’s Resurgent Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Check real-time updates of the RR vs MI Indian Premier League match from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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rajasthan royals vs mumbai indians live blog indian premier league 2026
RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. rajasthanroyals/X
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match 13 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 07, Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals have kicked off their season brilliantly by securing two victories in two games. They are side who believes in all-round performance and the players have stepped up to deliver it. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the man in charge of the batting while the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag have chipped in as well. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger continue to be the leaders of the bowling attack. In the last match, RR defeated Gujarat Titans riding on the spell of Ravi Bishnoi, who has found form. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians suffered a tough loss against Delhi Capitals in their last match. Neither bowling not their batting turned up in the game. Away encounters have remained an Achilles heel for Hardik Pandya's side and he will look to change that. In the last match, Hardik missed out due to a niggle and Suryakumar Yadav led the side. In the match against RR, Hardik is expected to return. Check play-by-play updates and live score of the RR vs MI match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

RR Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: It Is Raining In Guwahati

The latest development is it has been dark in Guwahati due to cloud cover since the afternoon and now it is raining heavily. Pieces of hail are also spotted and it continues to pelt down. For starters, it is looking like the toss will be delayed. Hopefully, the rain stops soon.

RR Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

  • Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • Date: Tuesday, April 07, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

RR Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between RR vs MI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.

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