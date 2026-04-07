RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Guwahati Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on Tuesday at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, where chasing sides have dominated
The pitch offers turn and bounce for spinners, but early moisture can assist pacers upfront
Rain threat could recreate seam-friendly conditions early before the surface settles later
Match No. 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 brings Rajasthan Royals up against Mumbai Indians at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.
With both sides eager to build momentum early in the season, the contest sets up as a compelling clash between two well-matched units.
Rajasthan Royals have hit the ground running, stringing together back-to-back wins to begin their campaign on a strong note. Under Riyan Parag’s leadership, they outplayed Chennai Super Kings before holding their nerve in a last-ball thriller against Gujarat Titans.
Confidence is high in the Royals camp, and they will be eyeing a third straight win to further cement their early dominance.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, broke their long-standing trend by winning their season opener, but couldn’t sustain it in their next outing, slipping to a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals.
As this RR vs MI preview builds up, the focus will also be on Hardik Pandya’s fitness after his recent fever, with Mumbai Indians hoping their skipper is ready to lead from the front in a crucial encounter.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Guwahati’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Guwahati is expected to witness cloudy and humid conditions through the morning, with a high probability of rain and thunderstorms as the day progresses. However, the chances of rain are likely to drop to around 14% in the evening.
Temperatures will hover between 18°C and 28°C, with warm and slightly muggy conditions throughout the day. High humidity levels, around 82%, combined with light winds at approximately 3 km/h, could make it feel heavier than the actual readings.
Overall, the forecast suggests a rain-interrupted day, with thunderstorms likely earlier on. By around 5:00 pm, light rain is expected, which could still have an impact on the match conditions.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: ACA Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report
The surface at ACA Barsapara Stadium has largely favoured chasing sides, with teams defending totals winning just once in the last five matches. That trend makes bowling first the preferred option after winning the toss.
While scores above 200 remain competitive, the pitch generally offers enough assistance to keep bowlers in the game.
Spinners are expected to play a key role, as the wicket can provide turn and extra bounce. However, in the only game here this season, early moisture under the covers aided the pacers, with Chennai Super Kings bowled out for 127 before Rajasthan chased it down comfortably.
With rain forecast earlier in the day, similar conditions could once again offer seam movement upfront before settling as the match progresses.