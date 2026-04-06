RR Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Mumbai Seek Reset Against Rampaging Royals; Pandya Fitness In Focus

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane during an Indian Premier League 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane during an Indian Premier League 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI