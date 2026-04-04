DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi Plays Blinder As Delhi Capitals Ease To Six-Wicket Win
Sameer Rizvi hit a rollicking 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 4). Asked to bat, Mumbai could manage only a 162-run total as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar Yadav contributed from the top and middle order. Naman Dhir made 28. Capitals' Mukesh Kumar (2/26) did well by rattling the Mumbai top-order. Chasing 163, the hosts overcame early jitters to romp home in 18.1 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed a quick-fire 44 after DC lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) cheaply.
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