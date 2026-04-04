DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi Plays Blinder As Delhi Capitals Ease To Six-Wicket Win

Sameer Rizvi hit a rollicking 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 4). Asked to bat, Mumbai could manage only a 162-run total as they could not build partnerships. Only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar Yadav contributed from the top and middle order. Naman Dhir made 28. Capitals' Mukesh Kumar (2/26) did well by rattling the Mumbai top-order. Chasing 163, the hosts overcame early jitters to romp home in 18.1 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed a quick-fire 44 after DC lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) cheaply.

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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-27-Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs MI-Training
From left, Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Suryakumar Yadav and chief officer of performance data and innovation Dhananjai CKM during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi, center facing camera, huddles with others before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar, left, looks at Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton following a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Vipraj Nigam
Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Rohit Sharma bump fists after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Shefane Rutherford
Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Vipraj Nigam
Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford with Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-T. Natarajan
Delhi Capitals' T. Natarajan bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Corbin Bosch
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Deepak Chahar
Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Pathum Nissanka
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Corbin Bosch
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Mayank Markande
Mumbai Indians' Mayank Markande takes the catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, is consoled by David Miller after he got out for 90 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026 DC vs MI Indian Premier League cricket match-David Miller
Delhi Capitals' David Miller and Tristan Stubbs celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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