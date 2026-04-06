KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 12 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6. The two teams stand in very different positions after two league-phase rounds. While Punjab eye a hat-trick of victories, Kolkata are aiming to avoid a third consecutive loss. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who had led KKR to the IPL 2024 trophy, knows the conditions at this venue very well. His opposite number Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile is seeking answers with a depleted pace bowling line-up and muddled team combination strategy.

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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, with headcoach Ricky Ponting ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, centre, reacts after his dismissal as Punjab Kings' players celebrate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Xavier Bartlett
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett, right, celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Xavier Bartlett
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett, right, celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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KKR Vs PBKS Indian premier league 2026 match 12 photos-Xavier Bartlett
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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