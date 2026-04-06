KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 12 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6. The two teams stand in very different positions after two league-phase rounds. While Punjab eye a hat-trick of victories, Kolkata are aiming to avoid a third consecutive loss. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who had led KKR to the IPL 2024 trophy, knows the conditions at this venue very well. His opposite number Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile is seeking answers with a depleted pace bowling line-up and muddled team combination strategy.
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