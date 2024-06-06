Art & Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has completed 15 years in the industry.

Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has completed 15 years in the industry.

The daughter of celebrated screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani and the elder sister to director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, Zoya earned a diploma in filmmaking from New York University. While she was trying to find her footing in the film industry, she assisted directors like Mira Nair, Tony Gerber, and Dev Benegal. It was around this time in 1997 that she met Reema Kagti, who later became her frequent collaborator. The two had a dramatic first meeting.

Zoya went for an audition for a role in Kaizad Gustad’s ‘Bombay Boys’. Reema was the one taking the audition whom Zoya told that she didn’t think she did a good job. Reema agreed, saying, “I don’t think you are getting the job either." Zoya eventually ended up working as an assistant director in the film along with Reema. The two again collaborated as assistant directors for Farhan’s directorial debut, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Later, Zoya served as an executive producer for ‘Lakshya’ with Reema as the first assistant director.

And for Reema’s directorial debut ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd’, Zoya stepped up as the executive producer. Two years later, Zoya made her directorial debut with ‘Luck by Chance’ starring her brother in the lead. After a two-year interval, she delivered one of the most loved road trip films in Indian cinema, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011), starring her brother Farhan, Abhay Deol, and Hrithik Rochan in lead roles. Reema followed up with the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’, which was co-written by Zoya and Reema.

By 2015, Zoya became an established name in the Hindi film industry with films like ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, which starred a host of Bollywood stars and revived the career of Shefali Shah. After the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories’, she returned with one of her most influential works, ‘Gully Boy’ (2019) starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film was loosely based on the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy. Zoya solidified her position as a filmmaker with her part in the streaming horror anthology ‘Ghost Stories’.

Over the years, Zoya has carved a niche for herself, and today she is known as a storyteller who believes in exploring deeper layers of the subtexts -- be it the interpersonal relations and dealing with trauma in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, the dysfunctional family in ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, or the struggles of the working class in ‘Gully Boy’.

The filmmaker is set to have a retrospective on completing 15 years in cinema as a filmmaker. The week-long festival will showcase a selection of Zoya's films, including ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Gully Boy', and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Talking about the retrospective, Zoya said, “When I heard about this initiative, I was excited because my films are going to be on the big screen again. I love movies. This industry has got all my heart, I do not want to be anywhere else... This is my home." The retrospective will be held in Mumbai from June 7 to June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP VS Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Exit Polls-Stock Market 'Scam' Claim | Timeline
  2. Uddhav Thackeray Joining NDA? Amid Rumours, MVA Says 'No Chance'
  3. Netanyahu Telephones Modi To Congratulate Him On His Election Victory
  4. Assam Flood Condition Improves; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Hit
  5. AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
Entertainment News
  1. Virginie Viard, Who Succeeded Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel, Leaves Fashion House
  2. Marion Cotillard Joins Season 4 Of 'The Morning Show'
  3. Nicole Kidman Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3
  4. On Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary, Son Sanjay Pledges To Follow 'All That You Have Taught Me'
  5. Love The Fact I Am Still Around: Actor Mona Singh On Her 20-Year Journey
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Reeling, Lose Babar Azam In Dallas
  2. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait - As It Happened
  3. Sunil Chhetri Retires: A Subdued Final Outing
  4. Euro 2024 Preview: England's Potent Attack Spearheaded By Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham And More
  5. Norway Chess 2024, Preview: R Praggnanandhaa Takes On Fabiano Caruana In Penultimate Round
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win