Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'

Zoya went for an audition for a role in Kaizad Gustad’s ‘Bombay Boys’. Reema was the one taking the audition whom Zoya told that she didn’t think she did a good job. Reema agreed, saying, “I don’t think you are getting the job either." Zoya eventually ended up working as an assistant director in the film along with Reema. The two again collaborated as assistant directors for Farhan’s directorial debut, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Later, Zoya served as an executive producer for ‘Lakshya’ with Reema as the first assistant director.