England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Phil Salt & Co Opt To Bowl First In Cardiff

England skipper Phil Salt won the toss yet again and decided to have a bowl in the second T20I against Australia at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. (More Cricket News | Live Streaming)
Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley
Speaking at the toss, Salt said, "We will have a bowl, looks like a bowl first wicket, hopefully we'll do well. Need to put up partnerships, probably lost too many wickets in the last game. We have high expectations as professionals, a number of guys are missing out, Jofra Archer misses out, Brydon Carse is back in."
Mitchell Marsh isn't leading the team today and instead, Travis Head captains the side on the night.
Head said, "Mitch is slightly unwell, so this change. We've made three changes for us today. We want to play with intent, we've some amazing hitters in the middle, some big boys in the middle and they're raring to go."
Australia lead the series 1-0.