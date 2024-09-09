England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online

The first match in Australia's tour of England will be held on September 11, Wednesday when both the arch rivals will take on each other at The Ageas Bowl in West End for the T20I match. (More Cricket News)
England will be without their skipper, Jos Buttler, who is sidelined due to an injury. Phil Salt will step in to lead the Three Lions in the T20I matches. The team is preparing under the guidance of new coach Brendon McCullum and is coming off a set of victories, having won the Test series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and against the West Indies 3-0.
The Aussies will continue with Mitchell Marsh as captain, and the team is energized following their 3-0 T20I series victory over Scotland.
The Australia vs England white-ball tour includes three T20Is and five ODIs. Both teams are eager to seek more glory following their disappointments in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
When is England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Match?
The England Vs Australia, 1st T20I match will take place on September 11, Wednesday at 11:00 PM IST at the The Ageas Bowl in West End, England.
Where to watch England Vs Australia, 1st T20I match?
The matches of Australia's Tour of England will be covered live by Sony Pictures Network. On TV, Sony Network will broadcast the England vs Australia match and the series will be available to live stream on SonyLIV app and website.
England T20I squad: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa