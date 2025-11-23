Elche Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 13 Fixture

Elche face Real Madrid in Matchday 13 of La Liga 2025-26 on November 23. Find out when and where to watch the ELC vs RMA fixture live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elche Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 13
Rayo Vallecano's Pep Chavarria and teammates stop Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe from scoring during a Spanish La Liga match on November 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Elche host Real Madrid in La Liga on November 23

  • Real Madrid winless in two matches; Elche yet to beat them since 1978

  • Elche vs Real Madrid match available on FanCode

Real Madrid resume their La Liga 2025-26 campaign on Sunday, November 23, travelling to the Estadio Martinez Valero to take on newly promoted side Elche.

Though overtaken at the top of the table by rivals FC Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are level on 31 points and have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Elche, under manager Eder Sarabia, are 11th with 15 points, having put together a steady but uneven start to the season.

Elche’s form has dipped after a balanced opening spell. Their record of three wins, six draws and three defeats reflects resilience but also a lack of cutting edge.

Los Franjiverdes have not won a league match since late September, taking only two points from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad before the international break.

This fixture has been overwhelmingly one-sided. Across 53 previous meetings, Real Madrid have won 35, while Elche have managed only six victories. Madrid’s last visit ended in a 4-0 win in the 2022-23 season, and Elche have not beaten Los Blancos since 1978.

Real Madrid, however, arrive on the back of a brief dip: a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano in their last league match and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Even so, their defensive record remains a major strength, with only 10 goals conceded in 12 league games, one of the best tallies in Spain.

Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

The Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Estadio Martinez Valero. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 24.

Where to watch the Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

Published At:
