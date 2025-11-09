Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Real Madrid, La Liga: Hosts Frustrate Los Blancos In Goalless Draw

Real Madrid put their La Liga title ambitions under pressure with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, with the hosts missing a golden opportunity through Alvaro Garcia

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match report Spanish La Liga 2025-26 matchday 12
Real Madrid were frustrated at Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga 2025-26.
  • Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga

  • Alvaro Garcia missed a crucial chance for Rayo Vallecano

  • Kylian Mbappe's scoring streak ended with just one shot

Real Madrid played out a forgettable 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano to open the door for Barcelona to chip away at their lead at the top of LaLiga.

Los Blancos lacked a cutting edge at Estadio de Vallecas and may consider themselves fortunate to escape Sunday's contest with a point after Alvaro Garcia missed a second-half sitter.

With Barca visiting Celta Vigo later on Sunday, Madrid's six-point gap to the Blaugrana – who currently sit third behind Villarreal – could be cut to just three.

Andre Ratiu fired straight at Thibaut Courtois after a marauding run down the right, while Vinicius Junior was denied by a good parry from Augusto Batalla at the other end in the only chances of a drab first half.

In the second, Jorge De Frutos powered an effort into the side-netting after good work down the left by Pacha Espino, and Arda Guler dipped a shot just wide of the left post for Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was next to go close for the visitors, hovering on the left of the area and flashing one just wide of the far post, but they were let off the hook when Garcia lofted over the top from six yards in a great chance for Vallecano.

Federico Valverde tested Batalla, and Madrid pushed hard in the closing stages, but they could not find a way through a stubborn Vallecano defence.

Data Debrief: History for Inigo Perez as shot-shy Mbappe sees streak ended

Inigo Perez earned himself a slice of history by becoming the first coach in Vallecano history to avoid defeat in three different matches against Los Blancos in LaLiga.

Madrid have now racked up 21 or more shots in five straight league encounters. They last had as many as four in a row back in the 2003-04 season.

A draw here means they have won just once in their last six visits to Vallecano (D3 L2), having won each of the previous nine such encounters in LaLiga.

Mbappe was looking to score in a ninth straight LaLiga game, but he managed just one shot in the entire contest and just three touches in the opposition area.

