Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Giant-Killer Eye Win Over Los Blancos

Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 12 fixture at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, 9 November

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26 Updates
Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Giant-killer Eye Win Against Los Blancos File
Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of La Liga 2025-26 matchday 12 at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, 9 November. Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in a draw, but tonight Los Blancos arrive in dominant form. Rayo Vallecano, sitting 11th in the table, will hope home advantage can spark an upset, though their inconsistent run makes it a tall order. Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, have won 10 of their first 11 league games and look determined to extend their blistering start, even away from home.
LIVE UPDATES

Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total Matches - 20

Rayo Vallecano Won - 2

Real Madrid Won - 15

Draws - 3

Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.

Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Prithvi Shaw Slams Fifty On 26th Birthday, Purple Run In Ranji Trophy Continues

  2. Rajasthan Royals Push For Jadeja-Brevis Swap With Chennai Super Kings For Sanju Samson Ahead Of IPL 2026- Report

  3. WBBL 2025: Georgia Voll’s Ramp Shot Fail Leaves Teammate Phoebe Litchfield In Splits - Video

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Musheer Khan Hits Emotional Ton Hours After Death Of His Uncle On Day 1 Against Himachal Pradesh

  5. Ranji Trophy: Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Scores Fastest 50 In First Class History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  2. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  4. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  5. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  2. Dynasty Vs Merit: Why Both Threaten Indian Democracy

  3. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  4. Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

  5. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Lavrov Says Putin’s Orders on Possible Nuclear Test Preparations ‘Being Worked On’

  2. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  3. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers