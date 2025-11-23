Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Here is your ready reckoner for the Serie A 2025-26 matchday 12 clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan: previous results, match preview, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch
Summary
  • Inter Milan and AC Milan clash at San Siro in Serie A 2025-26 matchday 12

  • Inter lead AC Milan 91-82 in the head-to-head record

  • Teams placed third and fifth in standings, going into match

Inter Milan and AC Milan meet in the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A 2025-26 season on Sunday at San Siro. With both clubs firmly in the title race, expect a cracker of a Milan derby. Watch the Inter vs Milan football match live tonight.

Inter arrive under Cristian Chivu with strong momentum, having won three consecutive league matches before the international break. Lautaro Martinez continues to be their attacking focal point, supported by Hakan Çalhanoglu, who leads the team in Serie A goals this season with five goals. Ange-Yoan Bonny has contributed with four.

AC Milan, managed by legendary Massimiliano Allegri, have lost only one league match this season, though they have drawn four of their 11 matches so far. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic have been key contributors, each scoring four league goals. Rossoneri's form has been steady rather than spectacular.

Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Head-To-Head Record

The head-to-head record remains tilted slightly in Internazionale's favour. Across 244 official meetings, Inter have won 91, Milan 82, with 71 draws. In their most recent meeting, Milan beat Inter 3-0 on April 23 to enter Coppa Italia final with a 4-1 aggregate score.

In the league last season, Milan won the first leg 2-1, then shared the spoils in the reverse fixture with a 1-1 draw. Inter are winless in five Milan derby matches, with their last win coming on April 22, 2024 -- 2-1 in Serie A.

Both Milanese clubs play their home matches at San Siro.

Serie A 2025-26 Leaders

Inter sit second on 24 points after 11 matches, while Milan are just behind in fifth with 22 points, making this clash pivotal in a congested top half of the Serie A table.

Napoli currently lead the Serie A 2025-26 table with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Inter (11 matches), Roma (12), and Bologna (12) all on 24, and Milan on 22.

A win for either Milan club could significantly alter the top four picture.

Inter Milan Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Inter Milan Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?

The Inter Milan Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at San Siro, Italy on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 1:15am IST.

Where will the Inter Milan Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Inter Milan Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.

