Uzma Fatima
West Indies batting great Nicolas Pooran has set the highest individual score of the T20 World Cup 2024 so far. He hammered 98 runs off 53 balls with a strike rate of 184.90 in a match against Afghanistan on June 17, in Gros Islet.
Aaron Jones of United States of America executed a blistering 44-ball 94 inculding 10 sixes and 4 fours at an extra-ordinary strike rate of 235.00 in the opening match against Canada in Dallas on June 1, 2024.
Phil Salt's innings of 87 runs from 47 balls at a striking rate of 185.7, guided England to a decisive victory over the West Indies in their Super Eight encounter in Gros Islet on
In a display of brilliance, Shai Hope of the West Indies delivered a magical performance, smashing 82 runs off just 39 balls with a remarkable strike rate of 210.25 against USA in their Super Eights clash on June 21, 2024.
Another batter form the United States, Andries Gous, in their debut T20 World Cup apprearance etched his name among the top performances of the tournament. He scored 80 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 170.21 against South Africa on June 19, 2024.
Rahmullah Gurbaz from Afghanistan scored 80 runs off 56 balls with a strike rate of 142.85 agsaint New Zealand in the group stage match on June 7, 2024 in the Providence Stadium, Guyana.
Quinton De Kock's superb innings of 74 runs off 40 balls, at a striking rate of 171.05, paved the way for South Africa's victory in the Super Eights match against England on June 21 in Gros Islet.
Ibrahim Zadran, another Afghan batter put his name in the list of the best individual knocks of the ICC T20 World Cup. He smashed a 46-ball 70 with a strike rate of 152.17 against Unganda on June 3, in Guyana.
Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies scored 68 runs off 39 balls with a strike rate of 174.35 against New Zealand in Tarouba.