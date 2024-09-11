Cricket

England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Score: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs

England skipper Phil Salt called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bowl first in the first T20I against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton

Travis-Head-AP-Photo
Australia's Travis Head hits a four during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/AP
England skipper Phil Salt called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bowl in the first T20I against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Explaining why he chose to field, Salt said: "We'll bowl first, this venue suits bowling first and with the covers just coming off, even better. Very excited for the new boys, three great lads and hopefully they can show how good they are to everyone. They are always a challenge, we give them a lot of respect but a good opportunity to get one over them. Very special, feeling the responsibility. Shame that Jos couldn't be here.

His opposing number, Mitchell Marsh said: "Would have bowled first too. Three changes - Josh Hazlewood comes in, Xavier Bartlett comes in. Felt good to go over to Scotland, been a while since the Australian team visited there."

Australia XI: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Philip Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

