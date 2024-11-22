Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10: Jos Buttler Shines In Debut Game, Lauds England Batters After Strong Showing

While England white-ball captain Jos Buttler struck a fifty for Deccan Gladiators, Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow shone for Team Abu Dhabi on the opening day of the 10-over tournament

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24 for Deccan Gladiators.
Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24 for Deccan Gladiators.
England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler stamped his class on the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 with some stunning strokeplay in the first match for Deccan Gladiators against Chennai Brave Jaguars on Thursday, November 21, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Buttler smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24, studded with four fours and six sixes, as the Gladiators gunned down a target of 142 runs with seven wickets in hand and two balls to spare at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The aggressive right-handed batter notched up his half-century in just 14 balls and expressed delight on getting over the line. "It feels good that we have chased down the target."

Gladiators lost a couple of early wickets but Buttler, alongside Tom Kohler-Cadmore, stitched a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Buttler lavished praise on Cadmore, who struck 51 in just 24 deliveries for his brilliant knock.

"He has been an amazing performer in T10 for a number of years now. It's great for him to get such a good start to the tournament," Buttler said after the match.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The white-ball skipper of the England team is pretty happy with the way English batters have been performing with the bat and sees it as a happy headache for the side. "Phil Salt has been playing some great cricket and has been in fantastic form for the last 12-18 months. It's good for the England team."

"It's good that we have nice strength in our team," he added.

Salt had a brilliant start to his Abu Dhabi T10 campaign after he scored 51 not out off 19 for Team Abu Dhabi. Apart from him, Jonny Bairstow, who is also featuring in the tournament for the same team, played a brisk knock of 22 not out off 14 to take their side home against Ajman Bolts.

The Gladiators will next face Ajman Bolts on November 22.

