England are set to take on South Africa in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Jonny Bairstow also played an unbeaten inning of 48 runs off just 28 balls in the match. Salt's half-century was the first for England in the ongoing ICC showpiece.
England's seam bowlers have not managed to take wickets in between overs but spinners have done a considerable amount of damage to the opponents, especially in the Caribbean region.
South Africa also managed to beat the United States in their first Super Eight fixture with 18 runs. Quinton de Kock played a beautiful knock of 74 runs off just 40 balls. Captain Aiden Markram also made 46 runs off 32 balls.
ENG vs SA, Full Squads:
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.
ENG vs SA Probable XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs
ENG vs SA, Head-to-head record in T20Is:
England and South Africa have played against each other 25 times in T20 internationals and both teams have won 12 matches each. One match ended without any result.
ENG vs SA, Match Prediction:
Both teams have a chance of winning the match but England are strong contenders of winning the Super Eight fixture against South Africa on Friday. The Three Lions have a 65% chance of winning the match in comparison to South Africa's 35%.