ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Record, Probable XIs

England and South Africa will clash in the Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Gros Islet in Saint Lucia on Friday. Here are the head-to-head record, Fantasy XI, match prediction and other details of the ENG Vs SA match

Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram in T20 World Cup 2024. AP Photo
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, and bowler Anrich Nortje direct teammates to their fielding positions during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
England are set to take on South Africa in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The Jos Buttler-led English side defeated the hosts West Indies in their first Super Eight match where Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls to help England chase down a 181-run target with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Jonny Bairstow also played an unbeaten inning of 48 runs off just 28 balls in the match. Salt's half-century was the first for England in the ongoing ICC showpiece.

England's seam bowlers have not managed to take wickets in between overs but spinners have done a considerable amount of damage to the opponents, especially in the Caribbean region.

South Africa also managed to beat the United States in their first Super Eight fixture with 18 runs. Quinton de Kock played a beautiful knock of 74 runs off just 40 balls. Captain Aiden Markram also made 46 runs off 32 balls.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States' Corey Anderson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

BY Outlook Sports Desk

ENG vs SA, Full Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

ENG vs SA Probable XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs

ENG vs SA, Head-to-head record in T20Is:

England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Proteas Eye Semi-Final Spot Against Three Lions

BY PTI

England and South Africa have played against each other 25 times in T20 internationals and both teams have won 12 matches each. One match ended without any result.

Total matches played - 25

South Africa won - 12

England won - 12

No result - 1

ENG vs SA, Match Prediction:

Both teams have a chance of winning the match but England are strong contenders of winning the Super Eight fixture against South Africa on Friday. The Three Lions have a 65% chance of winning the match in comparison to South Africa's 35%.

