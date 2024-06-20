England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa