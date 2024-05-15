Cricket

IPL 2024: Phil Salt Aims For KKR To Gain Timely Momentum Ahead Of Crucial Matches

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches

IPL/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders have been remarkable in the league phase of this IPL season and big-hitting opener Phil Salt is now hoping for the side to sustain the momentum and "put our best foot forward" in the play-offs. (More Cricket News)

Two-time champions KKR are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches.

"It's about taking it day by day and hopefully we put our best foot forward and get the momentum at the right time," Salt said on KKR's Knights Dugout Podcast.

Salt has been one of the key players in KKR's impressive run to the play-offs, forming a formidable partnership with fellow opener Sunil Narine by taking the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners.

Left-arm pacer Micthell Starc, Salt's colleague at KKR, said the team is desperate to regain the trophy they won twice in the past.

"I'm excited to get involved here at KKR and hopefully it will be a really successful season for us. We're here to get the trophy and that's what we're aiming for and hopefully we're going to do exactly that," Starc said.

The Australian pacer also shed some light on his return to IPL after 10 years.

"It's been a while since I've been here. Was supposed to be here with KKR in 2018 but I got injured. So it's exciting to be back and looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, Salt touched upon his first experience with the England squad.

"That was my first experience at being flooded with messages on my phone. I'm generally not someone who uses the phone a lot but it was an incredible experience. My phone was blowing up with messages congratulating me and it was great."

He went on to share an anecdote about facing Jofra Archer in the nets.

"I think Jofra is the fastest I have faced in the nets and that too from 18 yards. He bowls it at that pace from 18 yards with three bouncers in an over. It's good because it helps sharpen the reflexes but there have been times when he's hit me right before the match day and then all hell has broken loose," Salt said.

KKR play the second-placed Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on the concluding day of the league stage on May 19.

