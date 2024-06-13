Joe Root has no doubts over Jos Buttler's England captaincy, backing the white-ball skipper to continue despite T20 World Cup struggles. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Matthew Mott's side are on the brink of an early elimination this month, with their 20-over title defence seemingly crumbling without escaping the group stage.
England struggled before rain washed out their opener with Scotland, who are the favourites to progress after Australia overcame Buttler's side on Saturday.
The defending champions must beat Oman and Namibia, while needing Australia to overcome Scotland by a less-than-narrow margin to have any hopes of going through on net run-rate.
That has brought questions over Buttler's tenure as England captain, though Root placed his backing in the 33-year-old, a former international team-mate and good friend of his.
"Jos is one of my good friends," the England Test star said. "I think he's a brilliant captain, so I don't think there's any question.
"I think they'll be absolutely fine, they've got a wonderful squad of players. They know exactly what they need to do.
"When it's all laid out and they've got their backs to the wall, which they have in this situation now, is when they play their best cricket.
"It could really bring the best out of them, so I've got no worries whatsoever.
"If they go out and do what they all know that they're capable of doing, we'll be finding ourselves in the Super 8s and the back-end of the tournament where it really matters to play our best stuff."
England face Oman on Thursday before meeting Namibia on Saturday, when Scotland go against Australia later in the day, boasting the advantage of knowing what result is required to progress.
That is on the minds of Australian players, too, with bowler Josh Hazlewood weighing up the options of helping send England out of the competition.
England coach Mott hopes the Australia quick's comments were in jest, though matters could be out of his side's hands come the weekend in the United States and West Indies.