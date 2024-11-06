West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Windies Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs

West Indies and England are up against each other in the third and final ODI of the series which is currently tied at 1-1. You can follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match below. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
West Indies won the series opener riding on Gudakesh Motie's four-wicket haul and Ewin Lewis quickfire 69-ball 94. England bounced back in the next game with stand-in captain Liam Livingstone slamming a stunning hundred to take his team over the line.
In the third ODI, both sides will try to overpower each other once again. For England, the series assumes added importance as they will be a part of the 2025 Champions Trophy which takes place early next year.
Follow live scores of WI vs ENG 3rd ODI here.
West Indies won the toss and opted to field first against England.
West Indies Vs England Playing XIs:
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Squads:
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner, Reece Topley, Jamie Overton, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Jafer Chohan
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Jewel Andrew