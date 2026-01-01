Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: When, Where To Watch SL Vs ENG

Here is all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Vs England clash in the third ODI of the series- preview, squads, venue, telecast and live streaming details

  • Series on the line in the 3rd T20I at Pallekele

  • England aim to close strong after a competitive tour

  • Sri Lanka rely on home conditions, especially spin, to challenge

Sri Lanka and England gear up for the third and final T20I of their series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with both teams looking to finish on a high note after an entertaining limited-overs tour so far.

The decider presents a chance for either side to take the series with momentum behind them, as Sri Lanka aim to hand England a frustration-free end to their visit. Conditions at Pallekele traditionally offer a balanced contest between bat and ball, meaning both sides will need to adapt their strategies carefully under lights and make the most of the evening conditions.

England arrive with confidence built from earlier performances on the tour and will rely on their depth in batting and variety in bowling to outmaneuver the hosts, while Sri Lanka will be eager to exploit home conditions and lift local spirits with a series-ending win.

Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODImatch will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, January 27, 2025 at 2:30 pm IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODI match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will also be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka Vs England, 3rd ODI: Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga

England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton

