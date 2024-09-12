England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online

Australia will take on England in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, September 13. (More Cricket News)
Australia come into the fixture after winning the first match by 28 runs at the Rose Bowl, thanks to a blistering knock from Travis Head.
The visitors will look to continue the winning momentum and stamp their authority.
On the other hand, Phil Salt’s England will be eager to put on a better showing after their first T20I loss, where they failed to chase down 180 on a good looking Southampton wicket that assisted the batters.
England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
When is England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match?
The England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, September 13, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?
The matches of Australia's tour of England will be covered live by Sony Pictures Network and it can also be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
England Vs Australia T20I Squads
England T20I squad: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa