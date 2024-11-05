Cricket

WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return

Until now, Phil Salt has kept in just 13 of his 59 England appearances across all formats but has taken up the mantle for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies

Phil Salt will be wicketkeeper for England despite Jos Buttler's return
Phil Salt will be wicketkeeper for England despite Jos Buttler's return
Phil Salt will be wicketkeeper in England’s upcoming T20I series against West Indies as white-ball captain Jos Buttler looks to improve his captaincy. (More Cricket News)

Buttler has been ruled out with a calf strain but will return to England's squad for the five-match T20I series that begins on Saturday.

Until now, Salt has kept in just 13 of his 59 England appearances across all formats but has taken up the mantle for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

Buttler, on the other hand, has donned the gloves in 106 of his 108 T20Is.

Salt, though, is enjoying his new role.

"It's not something I've done a lot for England recently, but I enjoy keeping. I feel like that's where I offer most to the side," Salt said, as reported by ESPN.

"We've not had a chat about anything going forward. I'm just glad to be doing it at the moment."

While Salt is not guaranteed the gloves after this series, he will find comfort in Buttler's intent to optimise his captaincy by experimenting with a role in the field.

"I was going to give up the gloves and commit to being at mid-off and see how that felt. If it will help me with my captaincy it is something I am open to," Buttler told Sky Sports in September after being ruled out of the T20 series against Australia.

England are tied 1-1 in their ODI series against the West Indies with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

