Environmental Assessments for Great Nicobar Project Demonstrably Inadequate: Ramesh to Bhupender Yadav

"Many thanks for your response, howsoever disappointing and unsatisfactory, of June 13, 2026 to my letter of June 3, 2026. I am sorry to say yet again that the environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the Great Nicobar Island Project are demonstrably inadequate and fall woefully short of guidelines set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change itself," the former environment minister said in his latest letter to Yadav.