Polling Begins for Nagaland’s Koridang Bypoll Amid Tight Security After Pre-Poll Violence

Six candidates are in the fray for the assembly bypoll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen (75) on November 11 last year.

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Polling for the Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland commenced on Thursday amid heightened security, following a recent election-related violence that has claimed one life.

Six candidates are in the fray for the assembly bypoll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen (75) on November 11 last year.

The BJP, which is part of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), has fielded the deceased MLA's son Daochier I. Imchen, while the Congress has nominated T. Chalukumba Ao for the seat. The NPP candidate is I Abenjang, and the Independents are Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

Election officials said voting began at all 30 polling stations at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. A total of 22,382 people, including 11,071 women, are eligible to exercise their franchi Of the total polling stations, 13 have been categorised as vulnerable and 17 critical, where additional security personnel have been deployed, and surveillance intensified. Two polling booths have all-women staff.

Preparations underway on the eve of voting in the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - S.Gopakumar
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

BY Outlook News Desk

Authorities said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a free, fair and peaceful polling.

Security has been significantly tightened across the constituency following violence on April 5 and 6, in which one person died, and several vehicles were damaged.

The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.

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