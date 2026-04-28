Documenting Crisis: Ethics Of The Lens In Modern Photojournalism

APRIL 19, 2024: A view of the banners and Palestinian flags as Pro-Palestinian student protesters resume demonstrations on Friday at Columbia University on the third day of Gaza Solidarity Encampment after mass arrests by New York Police Department in New York, United States on April 19, 2024. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

APRIL 19, 2024: A view of the banners and Palestinian flags as Pro-Palestinian student protesters resume demonstrations on Friday at Columbia University on the third day of Gaza Solidarity Encampment after mass arrests by New York Police Department in New York, United States on April 19, 2024. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency