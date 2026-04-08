Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

Most of the meat shops are located in the Jwalapur and Jagjitpur areas of the town, which have frequently come under attack from the Hindu organisations.

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Ashwani Sharma
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Summary of this article

  • The demand for a ban on the sale of raw meat in Haridwar had been raised several times, by the VHP

  • The 45-day-long Ardh Kumbh is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027, to coincide with Makar Sankranti

  • Uttarakhand government expects about 6-7 crore people to arrive for the Kumbh that will conclude on Maha Shivratri.

Much ahead of the upcoming “Ardh Kumbh”—the grand religious congregation on the banks of the holy Ganga River—the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has decided to shut down all raw meat shops and relocate them beyond the limits of the city.

The decision will apply to all licensed and unlicensed meat shops, run both by Muslims and a few Hindu traders.

The corporation, just two days back, passed a resolution to mark the beginning of the logistics planning linked to religious sensitivities, even as the move has also started attracting criticism.

The 45-day-long Ardh Kumbh is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027, to coincide with ‘Makar Sankranti,' which is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the winter harvest.

As per estimates of the Uttarakhand government, about 6-7 crore people are expected to arrive for the Kumbh that will conclude on Maha Shivratri.

The demand for a ban on the sale of raw meat in Haridwar had been raised several times, as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had held protests and also raided the meat shops, forcing their closure or relocation away from the municipal boundaries of the city.

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Most of the meat shops are located in the Jwalapur and Jagjitpur areas of the town, which have frequently come under attack from the Hindu organisations, claiming that the sale of meat on the banks of the Holi River hurts the religious sentiments of devotees visiting Haridwar.

In 2016, a VHP activist, Charanjeet Pahwa, had also attempted a self-immolation demanding the closure of meat shops in the Jwalapur area of the district. He sustained 70 percent burns but survived.

On Tuesday, the Hindu organisations hailed the municipal corporation's decision and held celebrations, while many traders, who are going to be directly affected by the decision, raised concerns, accusing the authorities of using "Ardh Kumbh” as a pretext to close down their businesses.

However, Nandan Kumar, Commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, said that under the 1935 bylaws, the sale of meat, liquor, and eggs is already prohibited within a 5-km radius of Har Ki Pauri. “The latest move expands existing restrictions to the entire municipal area in view of the upcoming Kumbh," he added.

The focus is primarily on raw meat outlets, not necessarily all food establishments, said an official at Haridwar. These will be seen with the strictest enforcement in core city areas, temple zones, and ghats, with relocation outside municipal limits.

Meanwhile, VHP leader Nitin Gautam says, “There has been a rapid growth in the number of meat shops, which have mushroomed over time. Despite several representations, the administration remained silent and never took any action."

Haridwar happens to be a popular religious place for Hindus all over the country and abroad, as millions of devotees arrive in the city to take the holy dip in the Ganga. So, because of the Ardh Kumbh, the administration was expected to take note of the sentiments of the people and shift the meat shops away from the town.

The decision to ban the sale of meat in the “holy” town was taken by a majority in the municipal corporation at its Monday meeting. The move drew objections from some Congress councilors and one independent member, too.

Independent councillor Ahsan Ansari said the decision could impact over 100 businesses, as the number of shops in Sarai, where they will be shifted, is far less than the number of affected traders.

Giving details, Mayor Kiran Jaisal said around 56 shops have already been constructed at Sarai village, where the traders will be asked to shift. They will be properly rehabilitated and accommodated.

The civic administration has taken this decision, taking into account the large public sentiment and ensuring that the millions of devotees arriving at the Kumbh are provided with an environment that reflects the sanctity and cultural ethos of the pilgrimage, she said.

Separately, the commissioner announced that registration will now be compulsory for residents keeping more than five dairy animals, including cows and buffaloes, within municipal limits.

Earlier this year, the Ganga Sabha, a trust that oversees religious affairs at Haridwar’s Ganga ghats, had called for a ban on the entry of non-Hindus during the Ardh Kumbh . The body had urged the Uttarakhand government to declare the fair area “exclusively for Hindus.”

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