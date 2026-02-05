Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

Security forces end days-long counter-terror operation after militant attacks; 36 civilians and 22 personnel also martyred amid claims of Indian sponsorship

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Balochistan terror operation Balochistan attack Pakistan Army statement
February 4, 2026, Peshawar, Pakistan: Relatives and security personnel offer funeral prayers for a paramilitary soldier killed in a Baloch separatists attack, in Lakki Marwat on February 4, 2026. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan security forces conclude Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, killing 216 terrorists in intelligence-driven actions across Balochistan.

  • 36 civilians including women and children, plus 22 security personnel, lost their lives during the militant attacks and response operations.

  • Railway services resume in Balochistan after five-day suspension due to damaged tracks and security threats from the attacks.

Pakistan's military has concluded a major operation in Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 security personnel, following a series of terror attacks.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, announced in a statement that it has “successfully concluded” the operation, code named Radd-ul-Fitna-1, that was launched on January 26.

According to PTI, the Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.

It said subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by the security forces effectively thwarted the attacks.

“As a result of these well-coordinated engagements and subsequent clearance operations, 216 terrorists have been sent to hell, significantly degrading the leadership, command-and-control structures and operational capabilities of terrorist networks,” the ISPR said.

PTI reported that the army said 36 civilians, including women and children, and 22 personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies were killed in the operations.

The statement alleged that “Indian-sponsored terrorist elements were seeking to disrupt peace and development” in the region.

India has earlier categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan's allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad's usual tactic to deflect attention from its "internal failings".

Meanwhile, railway services have been restored in Balochistan province after remaining suspended for the last five days, a Pakistan Railways official said on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson Muhammad Kashif said that after the outbreak of terror attacks in different parts of the province since Saturday, all railway traffic from Quetta had been suspended because of security reasons.

He said that during the attacks, several railway tracks were damaged which also led to the suspension of railway services.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Assembly adopted a resolution urging the government to adopt an "aggressive" national response to tackle the threat of external sponsors of militancy and their internal facilitators.

According to PTI, Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects.

In 2025, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
