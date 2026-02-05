Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

Security forces end multi-day counter-terror campaign after militant attacks; 36 civilians and 22 security personnel also killed, military says.

  • Pakistan’s military announced the successful conclusion of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 in Balochistan, stating that security forces killed 216 terrorists in coordinated, intelligence-driven actions across the province.

  • Alongside the militants killed, 36 civilians (including women and children) and 22 security and law enforcement personnel lost their lives during the operations and preceding attacks, according to the military’s media wing.

  • The operation followed a series of coordinated militant assaults across several districts, with officials claiming the offensive targeted groups aiming to destabilize peace and development in Balochistan

Pakistan’s military announced on Thursday that it has successfully concluded a major counter-terrorism campaign in the southwestern province of Balochistan, saying 216 terrorists were killed during the operation. The campaign, launched in response to a wave of coordinated militant attacks, also resulted in the deaths of 36 civilians and 22 security personnel, the military’s media wing reported.

The offensive, named Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, began on January 29 and involved a series of intelligence-led, coordinated actions by Pakistan’s Army, law enforcement and intelligence agencies against separatist and militant networks operating across the province. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the campaign significantly degraded the leadership and operational capabilities of the targeted groups.

The operation followed a wave of coordinated attacks on January 31, during which militants targeted multiple towns and security installations. These assaults reportedly brought large parts of Balochistan to a standstill and prompted swift action from security forces.

In its statement, the ISPR said that during the initial phase of the operation, security forces carried out targeted raids in districts such as Panjgur and the outskirts of Harnai, eliminating scores of militants identified through verified intelligence. Subsequent actions dismantled suspected militant hideouts and disrupted planned attacks aimed at destabilizing the region.

Despite military claims of operational success, the campaign came at a heavy human cost. Officials confirmed that 36 civilians, including women and children, died during clashes and militant attacks. Additionally, 22 members of the security forces and law enforcement agencies were killed while combating armed groups and protecting local populations.

The military paid tribute to the fallen personnel and civilians, saying their sacrifices reflect the high standards of bravery and service upheld by Pakistani forces.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been prone to insurgency and militant activity tied to separatist movements like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The region’s strategic importance—due in part to its vast natural resources and proximity to Iran and Afghanistan—has made it a focal point of conflict for years.

The military has repeatedly claimed that elements of external support and logistical backing have aided militant groups in the province, allegations that neighbouring countries have typically denied.

As Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 concludes, Pakistani authorities have emphasized their commitment to continuing counter-terrorism efforts until threats to stability are fully eliminated.

