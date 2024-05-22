Cricket

IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Enter Final With 8-Wicket Win Over SRH In Ahmedabad

SRH, who had pipped Rajasthan Royals on the final day of the league stage to finish second in the points table, will now proceed to Chennai to have another crack at making the summit clash with Qualifier 2 to be played on May 24

Iyers after beating SRH in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer, left, and captain Shreyas Iyer celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

Mitchell Starc-powered Kolkata Knight Riders' juggernaut rolled into the IPL final as the two-time champions produced a ruthless performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad for an eight-wicket win in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Starc produced a stunning opening burst of three wickets in the powerplay to break the back of SRH’s dangerous batting.

They were eventually shot out for a mere 159 in 19.3 overs with Rahul Tripathi scoring a vital 55 while Heinrich Klaasen (32) and Pat Cummins (30) also fought hard.

On a benign wicket in steaming hot conditions, SRH’s fight petered out as KKR knocked off the innocuous 160-run target in a mere 13.4 overs with skipper Shreyas Iyer (58 not out off 24) and Venkatesh Iyer (51 not out off 28) taking them over the line.

KKR will play their fourth IPL final in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH, who had pipped Rajasthan Royals on the final day of the league stage to finish second in the points table, will now proceed to Chennai to have another crack at making the summit clash with Qualifier 2 to be played on May 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, right, during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Mitchell Starc Justifying His Price Tag In The Playoffs

BY Jagdish Yadav

The Pat Cummins-led side will face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Wednesday.

In his first game this season, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) played his role to perfection with two crucial grabs behind the wicket and a quickfire 14-ball 23 at the top laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Chasing a below-par target, KKR raised their fifty in no time.

Sunil Narine (21) perished shortly after the powerplay which brought the pair of Shreyas and Venkatesh together. They put on 97 runs for the third wicket to complete a comprehensive victory.

Shreyas also had luck on his side as a paddle sweep off Viyaskanth Vijaykanth ricocheted off SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen who went for the catch in the 10th over.

But with short midwicket fielder Rahul Tripathi running in hard for it as well, Klaasen could not hold onto the ball despite having it in his grasp while nearly avoiding a collision.

Soon after, the day went from bad to worse for SRH and Head who spilled a regulation catch off T Natarajan in the 11th over which gave the KKR skipper another lifeline.

If Shreyas was content nurdling the ball around while putting the oddball away for boundaries, Venkatesh outmatched his skipper with a rapid half-century which was completed off 28 balls.

However, Shreyas overtook his younger partner to wrap up the game with a flurry of boundaries. Venkatesh, on his part, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls with four sixes and five fours.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer, center, and captain Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Humble Sunrisers Hyderabad To Enter Final

BY Jagdish Yadav

Earlier, the lanky Australian speedster Starc reaped the benefits of utilising his core skill of bowling quickly and swinging the ball. He rattled the stumps of SRH marauder Head on the second ball of the contest to set the tone in KKR’s favour.

IPL’s third-highest run-getter Head was all over the place when he went for a wild heave against his compatriot, who got the ball nipping slightly away after pitching and knocking down the off and middle stumps to dismiss the batter for his second consecutive duck.

Starc also bounced out Nitish Reddy (9) and had Shahbaz Ahmed (0) chopping one onto his wickets to put KKR in firm control inside the powerplay.

With Head removed from the equation early, SRH pinned their hopes on Abhishek Sharma but the left-hander too was confined to having an unsuccessful outing.

Abhishek, who has immaculately picked gaps and unleashed spectacular shots more often than not this season, played one meekly towards cover where Andre Russell timed his leap to perfection and used both his hands to complete the dismissal, off Vaibhav Arora.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  2. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  5. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
Sports News
  1. England Euro 2024 Squad: Jordan Henderson Will Be A Miss, Says Gareth Southgate
  2. Australia Women's Football Team Captain Sam Kerr To Miss Paris Olympic Games
  3. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Enter Final With 8-Wicket Win Over SRH In Ahmedabad
  4. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  5. Geneva Open: Yannick Hanfmann Denies Andy Murray Meeting With Novak Djokovic
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi