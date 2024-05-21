KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final

Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two best teams of the season - Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are clashing for the coveted slot in the final to be played in Chennai on Sunday, 26 May 2024. Both teams have played fearless cricket and dominated throughout the tournament. Their respective batting line-ups have been lethal and destructive. Pat Cummins-led SRH have the record of the highest total in the history of the IPL whereas Shreyas Iyer's KKR were the most successful team in the group stage with nine wins in 14 matches. Who will come out as winners in the battle between Knight Riders and Sunrisers, let's find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)