KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is set for a thrilling 1st Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The two best teams of the season - Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are clashing for the coveted slot in the final to be played in Chennai on Sunday, 26 May 2024. Both teams have played fearless cricket and dominated throughout the tournament. Their respective batting line-ups have been lethal and destructive. Pat Cummins-led SRH have the record of the highest total in the history of the IPL whereas Shreyas Iyer's KKR were the most successful team in the group stage with nine wins in 14 matches. Who will come out as winners in the battle between Knight Riders and Sunrisers, let's find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, here

Minal Tomar
21 May 2024
21 May 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy, left, and Heinrich Klaasen encourage each other as they bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Weather Update

The weather in Ahmedabad come Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 is expected to be clear and sunny. The probability of precipitation stands at 0% with probability of thunderstorms also at 0% according to AccuWeather.

Pitch Report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can be described as a batters’ buddy. The 22-yard strip offers true bounce and players can benefit from playing shots through the line of the ball. Anything over 200 should be a good score and the skipper winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first. 

KKR Vs SRH, Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two best teams of the season - Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are clashing for the coveted slot in the final to be played in Chennai on Sunday, 26 May 2024. Both teams have played fearless cricket and dominated throughout the tournament. Their respective batting line-ups have been lethal and destructive. Pat Cummins-led SRH have the record of the highest total in the history of the IPL whereas Shreyas Iyer's KKR were the most successful team in the group stage with nine wins in 14 matches. Who will come out as winners in the battle between Knight Riders and Sunrisers, let's find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

