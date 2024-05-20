Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Here are the live streaming details of the KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 match taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadiun in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21

(PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
KKR celebrate the 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will both look to book their IPL 2024 final spot when they take on each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Preview | Key Stats)

The Knight Riders have had a sensational campaign accumulating 20 points in 14 games this season. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad were given a Qualifier ticket thanks to their net run rate after levelling on points with Rajasthan Royals

The Narendra Modi Stadium with its beautiful batting surface and two batting powerhouses should set up a very good contest in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024.

Live streaming details of the KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2024:

When is the KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Where to watch the KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, Fox Cricket will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the KKR Vs SRH match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

The IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV in Bangladesh.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

