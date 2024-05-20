Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Qualifier 1 Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two teams in Qualifier 1

Photo: AP/Bikas Das
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon

High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad, teams that have built their IPL 2024 campaign on power-hitting, will look to outmuscle each other in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

If KKR were the first team to make IPL playoffs this year, SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings on Sunday to eventually finish second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

While the two top teams from the 70-match league round have enjoyed some time off courtesy incessant rains during their respective clashes over last 10 days, the lack of turnaround time to compete in a high-intensity playoff game will also pose a unique challenge.

KKR and SRH will get only a day’s time to traverse thousands of kilometres and get here for the first half of the playoffs as they both featured on the final day of the league round on Sunday.

SRH would feel they have hit their strides following a comprehensive win over PBKS and having also got recent game-time, which isn’t the case for KKR whose last complete game was on May 11.

Shreyas Iyer’s KKR had won four games on the trot before rains washed away their last two league games and the two-time winners.

Table-toppers KKR (19 points) will also have to fill in the huge void at the top with their second-highest run-scorer and wicketkeeper Phil Salt (435 runs) leaving the camp for national duties with England ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Salt had forged a devastating partnership with Sunil Narine (461) at the top and KKR were immensely benefited by their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat, backed up well by a potent middle-order even though skipper Iyer (287) has not had a major impact yet.

The washed out contest against RR in particular robbed KKR of an opportunity to give expected replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz a go at the top with Narine, something that would have settled a few concerns certainly.

For KKR, the form of Nitish Rana adds more solidity to the middle-order while a fiery Andre Russell among the finishers promise them vital runs.

In many ways, SRH match KKR’s firepower on paper and that is what adds more to the lure of this contest.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have both got their runs at a strike rate exceeding 200 while inspiring their side to rewrite a few records.

Australian southpaw Head has in many ways redefined aggressiveness with the bat while also remaining successful (533 runs with one century and four fifties).

His fearlessness has also brought the best out of the young Indian batter Abhishek (467), who has clobbered an overall 41 sixes this IPL — 10 more than his overall tally of 31 in the previous six seasons.

SRH have also managed to find answers to a couple of questions which were lingering on for a while. At No 3, the 2016 winners have found a dependable option in Rahul Tripathi who can both accelerate as well as weather storms when bowlers are on-song.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 251 runs till now in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Abhishek Nayar Expresses Confidence In Shreyas Iyer's Mental Resilience To Overcome Disappointments

BY PTI

Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen has rediscovered his form after a dip in the middle of the tournament. With a crucial knock of 42 against PBKS, Klaasen has signalled having found his mojo back, which only makes SRH even more formidable.

At Ahmedabad, as seen in the World Cup final last year, teams batting second have had more success, winning four out of six completed games while only twice the team which batted first could defend successfully.

Also, against the style of play for both these teams — to bury oppositions under mountains of runs — this venue has had only two scores of 200 or above in 12 innings, which means the bowlers will also have their say.

If KKR have a battery of spinners to back their fast bowlers led by Mitchell Starc, SRH’s pace bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins has time and again produced unified efforts to make their mark.

In their only meet earlier this season back in late March, KKR had pipped SRH by four runs in a high-scoring game.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘More Popular Than CM’: Kalpana Soren Takes The Centre-stage In Jhakhand Politics
  2. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  3. The Great Khali Draws Flak For Lifting 30-Yr-Old Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman | Viral Video
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
Entertainment News
  1. Kiara Advani Returns From Cannes To Cast Her Vote; Asks Paps, 'Aapne Vote Kiya?'-Watch Video
  2. Jr NTR, ‘KGF’ Director Prashanth Neel Team Up For Next Film Tentatively Titled ‘NTR 31’
  3. Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'
  4. Katy Perry Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To ‘American Idol’ After Seven Seasons
  5. Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Role In ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Ended His Acting Career
Sports News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano To Secure Second Spot - In Pics
  2. IPL 2024: Instagram Influencer Detained By Bengaluru Cops For Threatening To Breach Security At RCB Vs CSK Match
  3. French Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Roland Garros Qualifying To Prioritise Grass Season
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Qualifier 1 Preview
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
  3. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  4. Lai Ching-te Sworn In As Taiwan President Amid Long-Standing Struggle With China
  5. Iran President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Dead After Helicopter Crash, Confirms State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 23.66% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Rahul Gandhi Reaches Lucknow
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray