Cricket

IPL 2024: Royals Miss Top-Two Chance After Washout Against Leaders Knight Riders

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will face leaders Kolkata, whose last two games have been abandoned, in the first qualifier in Ahmedabad the day before

Rain in Guwahati stopped Rajasthan Royals' top-two chances in this year's IPL.
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals were denied their shot at a top-two Indian Premier League finish after rain saw a clash with Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned without a ball bowled on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Royals finished third in the group stage of this year's IPL after four straight losses preceded the washout in Guwahati.

In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru awaits in the Eliminator for Rajasthan on May 22, with the former on a six-match winning streak to reach the playoffs.

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will face leaders Kolkata, whose last two games have been abandoned, in the first qualifier in Ahmedabad the day before.

