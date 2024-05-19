Cricket

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals are eyeing a top-two finish against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. A win over the table toppers will seal the top-two spot for the Sanju Samson-led RR which have lost their last four matches on trot. There has been a huge void in RR's dressing room and batting order since the departure of opening batter Jos Buttler and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's debut in the last game saw how difficult it is to fill that void. KKR, on the other hand, will be missing Phil Salt but KKR's management will be trying to adjust and try someone new at the top-order. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here