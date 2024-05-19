Cricket

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals are eyeing a top-two finish against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. A win over the table toppers will seal the top-two spot for the Sanju Samson-led RR which have lost their last four matches on trot. There has been a huge void in RR's dressing room and batting order since the departure of opening batter Jos Buttler and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's debut in the last game saw how difficult it is to fill that void. KKR, on the other hand, will be missing Phil Salt but KKR's management will be trying to adjust and try someone new at the top-order. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
19 May 2024
Rajasthan Royals' Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Rain Update

The rain has gotten heavier. Extra covers are being used to cover the more part of the ground. It is not going to stop sooner.

What If The Match Abandoned?

If the match is abandoned due to rain or any other reason, one point each will be given to the teams and that would take SRH to the top two. SRH need to win the match if they wish to finish number two.

SRH Move To 2nd Position!

SRH won the match by four wickets against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad and now climbed to the second spot in the points table. Now, RR need to win this match anyhow to come to the second position.

Weather Update

Rain entered the party just before the toss, and ground staff covered the pitch and field. It is a slight drizzle.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks rock-hard and has a better sheen to it. The square boundaries are 61 and 62 metres respectively and the straight one is at 73 metres. Last year, RR scored 199 here batting first and DC could not chase that, so batting first could be helpful. A high-scoring match is on the cards. There is a bit of grass and some patches on the surface. The ball may come nicely on the bat.

RR Vs KKR, Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. A win over the table toppers will seal the top-two spot for the Sanju Samson-led RR which have lost their last four matches on trot. There has been a huge void in RR's dressing room and batting order since the departure of opening batter Jos Buttler and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's debut in the last game saw how difficult it is to fill that void. KKR, on the other hand, will be missing Phil Salt but KKR's management will be trying to adjust and try someone new at the top-order. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

