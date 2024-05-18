RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Two formidable teams of the Indian Premier League 2024 season - Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for the last group stage match having already secured the playoff berth on May 19, Sunday in Guwahati. (Preview | Full Coverage)
Rajasthan Royals with 16 points from 13 matches have qualified for the knockout rounds, but with their early wonders as they have started floundering at the business end of the tournament losing four matches on the trot. Sanju Samson's side is desperate to get their winning momentum back in pursuit of replicating the success of 2008.
Meanwhile, the unstoppable Kolkata Knight Riders have left no stone unturned. Winning 9 out of the 13 matches played, Shreyas Iyer's side had secured the most, 19 points. They were the first team to enter into the playoffs of the IPL 2024, boasting the highest NNR of +1.428. The team is on the path to claim their third IPL title, and so far, no obstacle seems capable of halting their momentum.
When is the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match?
The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in match 70 of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be held on May 19, Sunday at 7:30 PM at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Where to watch the RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the MI Vs LSG cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch RR vs KKR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson and Allah Ghazanfar.
Rajasthan Royals:
Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian