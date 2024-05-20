KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Both the teams will be looking to bag a win and book their spot for the IPL final in Chennai. (Preview| Prediction)
The Kolkata Knight Riders will need to shrug off the rust of not playing for almost ten days. Despite two washouts, they have managed to accumulate 20 points in the league stage.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s intent throughout the tournament is what booked their IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 ticket with a superior net run rate than Rajasthan Royals after both teams were tied on 17 points.
Before the KKR Vs SRH match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record
Shreyas Iyer-led KKR and Pat Cummins-led SRH have placed each other 26 times in IPL history. The Knight Riders have dominated the fixture with 17 wins, while SRH have won nine.
KKR Vs SRH: Highest Run-Scorers
David Warner holds the record for the most runs scored in the KKR-SRH clashes with 619 runs. Left-handed batter Nitish Rana is second with 492 runs, while Manish Pandey is third having made 438.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Wicket-Takers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the race with 24 wickets to his name, followed by Andre Russell with 19 wickets. Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan is third on the list with 14 under his name.
KKR Vs SRH: Highest Individual Score
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring 126 back in 2017.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best Bowling Figures
Prasidh Krishna’s 4/30 is the best bowling figures in the Knight Riders-Sunrisers rivalry. The right-arm quick also guided KKR to their sixth playoffs in 11 seasons with those figures.