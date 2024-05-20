Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Both the teams will be looking to bag a win and book their spot for the IPL final in Chennai