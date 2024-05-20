Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: The dominant Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the super aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21

IPL/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: The dominant Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the super aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. (Preview |Full Coverage)

Shreyas Iyer’s men come into the game after two previous washouts and a long break, finishing the league stage with 20 points in 14 games and just three losses. 

On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad have not only shown signs of unpredictability but also displayed incredible intent in the league stages, breaking batting records for fun. They were confirmed to play KKR in Qualifier 1 after the Rajasthan Royals game was washed out in Guwahati.

Predicted Playing XIs For KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match

KKR: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Impact Substitute: Jaydev Unadkat

KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can be described as a batters’ buddy. The 22-yard strip offers true bounce and players can benefit from playing shots through the line of the ball. Anything over 200 should be a good score and the skipper winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first. 

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins - Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
KKR Vs SRH, Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other on 26 occasions in IPL 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won 17 times, while the men from Hyderabad have clinched nine victories. 

KKR Vs SRH, Qualifier 1 Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad come Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 is expected to be clear and sunny. The probability of precipitation stands at 0% with probability of thunderstorms also at 0% according to AccuWeather. 

