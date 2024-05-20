Sports

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Klaasen Give Sunrisers Dominant Four-Wicket Win - In Pics

On the last day of the league stage in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by four wickets with five balls to space at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins’ men were looking for all two points with a top-two finish still up for grabs, while it was all for pride for Jitesh Sharma’s Punjab Kings. Playing at home, SRH were put on the back foot by the PBKS openers and the onslaught continued. However, disciplined bowling and wickets got SRH back into the contest. Jitesh’s late flourish helped Punjab post 214. Travis Head was sent for an early shower as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi played the aggressive rescue act. Once Heinrich Klaasen came to the middle, it was all one-way traffic as Sunrisers Hyderabad cruised to victory and made their way into the top two of the Indian Premier League table. Have a look at match 69 of the ongoing season in pics.