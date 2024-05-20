Sports

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Klaasen Give Sunrisers Dominant Four-Wicket Win - In Pics

On the last day of the league stage in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by four wickets with five balls to space at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins’ men were looking for all two points with a top-two finish still up for grabs, while it was all for pride for Jitesh Sharma’s Punjab Kings. Playing at home, SRH were put on the back foot by the PBKS openers and the onslaught continued. However, disciplined bowling and wickets got SRH back into the contest. Jitesh’s late flourish helped Punjab post 214. Travis Head was sent for an early shower as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi played the aggressive rescue act. Once Heinrich Klaasen came to the middle, it was all one-way traffic as Sunrisers Hyderabad cruised to victory and made their way into the top two of the Indian Premier League table. Have a look at match 69 of the ongoing season in pics.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins gestures towards the crowd after their team won the match against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League cricket tournament in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabads Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen Photo: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabads Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabads Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabads Rahul Tripathi
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabads Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings captain Jitesh Sharma
Punjab Kings' captain Jitesh Sharma Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Punjab Kings' captain Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings Rilee Rossouw
Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings Atharva Taide
Punjab Kings' Atharva Taide Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Punjab Kings' Atharva Taide bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fans cheers from the stands during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

