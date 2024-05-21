Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer, center, and captain Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer, center, and captain Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki